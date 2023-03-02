Credit Suisse AG Buys 157,803 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,803 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.99.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.