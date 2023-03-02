Credit Suisse AG Buys 32,531 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 339.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sonos by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

