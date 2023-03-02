Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.8 %

About SpartanNash

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $27.24 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $960.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

