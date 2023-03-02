Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

