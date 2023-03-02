Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 27.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.