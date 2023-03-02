Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

