Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 361,097 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.