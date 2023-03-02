Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

