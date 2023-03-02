Credit Suisse AG Has $3.42 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

