Credit Suisse AG Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,935,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

