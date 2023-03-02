Credit Suisse AG Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Triton International were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

TRTN stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

