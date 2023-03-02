Credit Suisse AG Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of HP opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

