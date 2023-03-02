Credit Suisse AG Has $3.61 Million Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in agilon health were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth $10,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,297,000 after buying an additional 441,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,444. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

agilon health stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.09.

agilon health Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.