Credit Suisse AG Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,877,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

