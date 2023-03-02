Credit Suisse AG Has $3.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 718,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 197,098 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EWH opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

