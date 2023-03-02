Credit Suisse AG Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,645 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

