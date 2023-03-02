Credit Suisse AG Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avnet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after acquiring an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

