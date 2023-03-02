Credit Suisse AG Has $3.81 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $120.61.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

