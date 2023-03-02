Credit Suisse AG Has $3.82 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 575,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 346,838 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.26.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Cowen downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

