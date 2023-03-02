Credit Suisse AG Has $3.87 Million Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $314.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Radian Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

