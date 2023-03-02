Credit Suisse AG Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,097,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 360,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

