Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

