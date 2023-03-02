Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Talos Energy

Separately, TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.