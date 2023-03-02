Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 49.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.