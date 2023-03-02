Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 336,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 66,087 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 484,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.