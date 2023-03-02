Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,831 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

