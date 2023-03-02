Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

