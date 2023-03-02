Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 76.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.1 %

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

WEN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.