Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.