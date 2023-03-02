Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,686 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,352 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 13.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Up 3.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PRFT opened at $73.27 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.