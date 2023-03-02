Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,850 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,593,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 317,010 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 582.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

