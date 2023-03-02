Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,035 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 146.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

NYSE PK opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

