Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,293 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

CATY stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

