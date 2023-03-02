Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,135 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 12.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OneMain by 53.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in OneMain by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 0.5 %

OneMain stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.