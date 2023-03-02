Credit Suisse AG Purchases 67,690 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cowen were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cowen by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Announces Dividend

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $39.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.