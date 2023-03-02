Credit Suisse AG Purchases 702 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TORM were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TORM by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TRMD opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of -201.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

