Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,893 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 757,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 274,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 372,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXS opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

