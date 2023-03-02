Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

ASB opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

