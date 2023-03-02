Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

