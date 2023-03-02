Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.