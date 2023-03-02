Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Essent Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Essent Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,320,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 232,103 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Essent Group by 511.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

