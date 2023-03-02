Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 565,111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 329,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.3 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

