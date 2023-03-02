Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 14.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IAA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IAA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

