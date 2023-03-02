Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.1% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $444.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $452.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.30. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

