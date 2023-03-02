Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,711,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,456,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $141.20. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Euronet Worldwide

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

