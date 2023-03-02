Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB opened at $3.83 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

