Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,441 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PECO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

