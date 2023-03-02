Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,656 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CHX opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

