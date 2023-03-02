Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,382 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $8,634,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.11.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

