Credit Suisse AG Sells 29,642 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.